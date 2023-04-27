Farm Bureau Ag Foundation Awards Scholarships

Each year Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-three recipients were awarded $25,500 in scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the Farm Bureau, over the past decade the foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.

“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” says KFB President and Foundation Chair Joe Newland.

Logan Elliott, Cherokee County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank and Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.

Shelby Spreier, Harvey County, was awarded $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.

Morgan Barba, Ellis County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr-Miller Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agriculture.

Caleb Stout, Chase County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.

Allison Abeldt, Dickinson County, and Renae Kohles, Johnson County, each were awarded $500 from the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed fund.

Daniel Johnson, Linn County, was awarded a $500 scholarship to attend technical school from the Michael J. Berntsen Memorial Scholarship.

Six students received scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They are Cordell Brown, Logan County; Jason Colby, Sherman County; Rosston Eckroat, Ellis County; Jace Goodman, Morris County; Colton Pfannenstiel, Ellis County; and Cole Salmans, Hodgeman County.

Four $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They are Patrick Biggs, Shawnee County; Ryleigh Carr, Thomas County; Candace Fry, Ford County; and Elizabeth Sturgis, Cherokee County.

Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Kayler Getz, Gove County; and Kyle Sherwood, Scott County.

Twenty-four recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter. Students must be a Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter member.

Recipients include: