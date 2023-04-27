Farm Bureau Ag Foundation Awards Scholarships

Each year Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-three recipients were awarded $25,500 in scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
According to the Farm Bureau, over the past decade the foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.
“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” says KFB President and Foundation Chair Joe Newland.
Logan Elliott, Cherokee County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank and Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.
Shelby Spreier, Harvey County, was awarded $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.
Morgan Barba, Ellis County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr-Miller Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agriculture.
Caleb Stout, Chase County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.
Allison Abeldt, Dickinson County, and Renae Kohles, Johnson County, each were awarded $500 from the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed fund.
Daniel Johnson, Linn County, was awarded a $500 scholarship to attend technical school from the Michael J. Berntsen Memorial Scholarship.
Six students received scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They are Cordell Brown, Logan County; Jason Colby, Sherman County; Rosston Eckroat, Ellis County; Jace Goodman, Morris County; Colton Pfannenstiel, Ellis County; and Cole Salmans, Hodgeman County.
Four $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They are Patrick Biggs, Shawnee County; Ryleigh Carr, Thomas County; Candace Fry, Ford County; and Elizabeth Sturgis, Cherokee County.
Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Kayler Getz, Gove County; and Kyle Sherwood, Scott County.
Twenty-four recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter. Students must be a Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter member.
Recipients include:
- Allen Community College
Ethan Henry, Neosho County
Leah Riedy, Dickinson County
- Barton Community College
Kooper Maneth, Barton County
- Butler Community College
Carissa Dalquest, Morris County
Calley Stubbs, Wallace County
- Colby Community College
Rylan Hays, Phillips County
Desiree Littlechild, Trego County
Keller Metzker, Thomas County
Kirsten Miessler, Stafford County
Jenna Milford, Johnson County
Allie Seltman, Rush County
Payton Walk, Greeley County
Emily Wilms, Lane County
- Fort Hays State University
Lauren Baggs, Sumner County
Paul Cook, Butler County
- Hutchinson Community College
Luke Wiens, Marion County
- Kansas State University
Derek Freel, Ottawa County
August Hulse, Ottawa County
Hayden Lott, Ottawa County
Erin Rose May, Decatur County
Piper Schlatter, Reno County
Grace Young, Miami County
- Pratt Community College
Nicole Haase, Ellsworth County
Karlie Heatherman, Pratt County