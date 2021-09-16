Farm Bros at State Fair Friday

Celebrating “All Things Kansas,” the 2021 State Fair in Hutchinson wraps up this weekend.

The Peterson Farm Brothers will be performing on Friday, September 17th at 10am and again that afternoon.

Greg Peterson tells KSAL News ever since their first YouTube video went viral in 2012 – their mission has remained the same.

The Peterson Farm Brothers are 3 brothers from central Kansas who make YouTube videos to promote agriculture. They grew up and still work on a family farm near Assaria, KS and enjoy sharing their passion for farming, technology and agribusiness.