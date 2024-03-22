Farm Bill Continued Negotiations Urged

Continued negotiations are urged for the stalled Farm Bill.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate Floor calling on his colleagues and leadership of the Senate Committee on Agriculture to resume negotiations on a new Farm Bill.

“American agriculture is at a pressure point; there’s record volatility in the farm economy, and farm income is falling by the most significant amount of all time,” said Sen. Moran. “We ought to be providing certainty to those who provide our food, fuel and fiber. I’ve been through numerous Farm Bills, and they are always hard and usually late. But this Farm Bill is different because for the first time that I can remember, the leader on the Ag Committee is willing to give up on the Farm Bill and tell farmers: what you have is what you get.”

“The time is now to show leadership for America’s farmers and ranchers,”continued Sen. Moran. “Tough decisions are ahead of us, but we should not walk away from the process. It’s a dereliction of duty to the farmers and ranchers of America. I hope that we as leaders can get back to the table and produce a Farm Bill that provides meaningful and real relief for Kansas producers.”