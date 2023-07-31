Farm Bill, Commodity Markets Featured at Event

Kansas State University officials say an update on the upcoming U.S. Farm Bill and updates on the grain and cattle/beef markets will highlight the 28th annual Risk and Profit Conference.

A two-day, in-person conference will be held Aug. 17-18 in Manhattan. Then, a similar online version of the conference will be available Aug. 21-25.

Registration is available online. The cost of the in-person conference is $235 ($185 if the participant chooses just one day to attend), and $50 for the online conference. Those who register for the in-person conference will also gain access to the online conference.

Rich Llewelyn, an extension assistant in K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, said the conference “gives our faculty a chance to present their research, and a chance to spend time with folks from across the state.”

“We have about 20 faculty members that will be presenting topics and breakout sessions, as well as the grain and livestock market outlook,” Llewelyn said.

A keynote address by Phillip Brasher, executive editor for Agri-Pulse Communications in Washington, D.C., kicks off the program at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Brasher’s talk is titled, ‘A Washington Take on Farm and Rural Policy Issues, including the upcoming farm bill, commodity programs and conservation, EPA and immigration and labor issues.’

“If there’s a theme to this year’s conference, it’s ag policy and the farm bill,” Llewelyn said. “We don’t know much about what’s going to happen with the next farm bill…but we’ll find out more from Phillip because at this point, he knows a little more than we do.”

K-State grain marketing specialist Dan O’Brien will give the current grain market outlook, and livestock marketing specialist Glynn Tonsor will give the current outlook on the cattle and beef markets.

Norman and Cindy Roth, Kansas farmers from Sterling, will be on hand to share their story of challenges and successes as a Kansas farm family. Also, Llewelyn said the in-person conference will feature 19 breakout sessions; most of those will also be available during the online conference.

More information on the conference, including registration, agenda and descriptions of breakout sessions, is available online. Questions also may be directed to Llewelyn at [email protected].