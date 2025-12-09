Farm Aid Package Announced

President Trump says relief is coming for American farmers in the form of a $12 billion aid package.

During a round table at the White House Monday, Trump insisted the money was not in response to farmers being hit hard by his tariff policies, but rather due to the Biden administration’s bad policies. American farmers have lost billions this year in soybean sales after China started going to South American suppliers as trade talks were stalled.

Reacting to the announcement, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon says the tariffs are forcing farmers into bankruptcy and the farm aid won’t be enough to get them back to a point of break-even.