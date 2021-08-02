Fans Invited to Saturday’s K-State Football Practice

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans can get a sneak peak of the 2021 K-State football team this Saturday, August 7, as the Wildcats open the doors to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the final 45 minutes of practice.

Gates to the stadium will open at 11:45 a.m. Fans are asked to park in the west lot and enter through Gates B or D.

The open practice will also lend another opportunity for fans to tour the Shamrock Zone as it will be open during the final 45 minutes of practice. Additionally, a table will be set up on the concourse inside Gate B for fans who want to purchase season or single-game tickets for the 2021 season.

K-State kicks off the 2021 campaign on Saturday, September 4 as the Wildcats take part in the Allstate Kickoff Classic against Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which will be broadcast by FS1, kicks off at 11 a.m.

The Wildcats open their seven-game home slate on September 11 by hosting Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. before taking on Nevada on September 18 at 1:05 p.m. Both of those games will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.