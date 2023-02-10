Salina, KS

Now: 23 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 23 °

Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

Todd PittengerFebruary 10, 2023

Law enforcement agencies across Kansas are taking part in a national crackdown this Super Bowl weekend. The “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign is a three-day enforcement. Police will be stepping up patrols leading up to, during and after the big game on Sunday.

Football fans are reminded to have a designated driver or urged to use a ride-share service.

According to the Kansas Department of Transpiration, impaired driving results from alcohol, drug or substance use affecting the ability to safely operate a motor vehicle and puts your life and the lives of others in danger. The monetary costs of driving under the influence can have a devastating financial impact and can also effect being able to keep or get employment.

The agency recommends that people hosting parties, make sure those who are drinking have designated drivers. For those drinking alcohol at a bar or restaurant, have sober drivers designated in advance or call a sober person for transportation.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will combine resources beginning Friday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb.12, to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers.

_ _ _

Photo by Gonzalo Remy on Unsplash

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

Law enforcement agencies across Kansas are taking part in a national crackdown this Super Bowl weeke...

February 10, 2023 Comments

Dispatch Open House Planned in Sali...

Kansas News

February 9, 2023

Touchdown Tips For Super Bowl Food ...

Kansas News

February 9, 2023

Tony Mattivi Named 13th KBI Directo...

Kansas News

February 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dispatch Open House Plann...
February 9, 2023Comments
Touchdown Tips For Super ...
February 9, 2023Comments
Tony Mattivi Named 13th K...
February 9, 2023Comments
New Use for Old Jail?
February 9, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra