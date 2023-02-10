Law enforcement agencies across Kansas are taking part in a national crackdown this Super Bowl weekend. The “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign is a three-day enforcement. Police will be stepping up patrols leading up to, during and after the big game on Sunday.

Football fans are reminded to have a designated driver or urged to use a ride-share service.

According to the Kansas Department of Transpiration, impaired driving results from alcohol, drug or substance use affecting the ability to safely operate a motor vehicle and puts your life and the lives of others in danger. The monetary costs of driving under the influence can have a devastating financial impact and can also effect being able to keep or get employment.

The agency recommends that people hosting parties, make sure those who are drinking have designated drivers. For those drinking alcohol at a bar or restaurant, have sober drivers designated in advance or call a sober person for transportation.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will combine resources beginning Friday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb.12, to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers.

_ _ _

Photo by Gonzalo Remy on Unsplash