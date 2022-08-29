Fan Experience, Operations Elements Outlined for Upcoming K-State Football Season

MANHATTAN, Kansas – With kickoff to the 2022 K-State Football season just days away, K-State Athletics is pleased to announce the completion of several improvements to the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and reminds the K-State Family of numerous fan-favorite game-day offerings.

Less than 1,000 tickets remain for Saturday’s annual K-State Family Reunion home opener, and only standing room tickets remain for the game against Missouri on Saturday, September 10. Fans can purchase tickets to all games by visiting www.kstatesports.com/tickets or calling 1.800.221.CATS.

NEW:

East Concourse

A major improvement as part of the construction of the Shamrock Practice Facility on the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium are expansive new entry gates. The gates have been redesignated to follow alphabetical order around the stadium. Gate E replaces Gate M on the southeast corner; Gate F is located in the central area of the east side, and Gate G replaces Gates T/V on the northeast corner. The setup of the new gates provides more concourse space within the stadium.

East Ticket Office

Fans needing ticket assistance on the east side, including guests of Wildcat football players, current K-State student-athletes and K-State student pass holders, will have an improved experience with six new ticket windows including new speaker systems.

East K-State Super Store

The official K-State Wildcats team shop now has an additional permanent store located on the east side of the stadium. The 1,700 square foot store will give fans an improved shopping experience with air conditioning and permanent lighting and fixtures. A reminder to all fans that the K-State Super Store is cashless on gamedays.

Scanners

K-State Athletics has invested in 44 new handheld scanners as part of a two-year upgrade in ticketing equipment for improved efficiency at the stadium gates. These devices have improved capabilities of scanning in all weather and lighting conditions, mobile tickets and NFC tickets.

Dedicated Student Parking Spots

For the first time ever, K-State students can purchase single-game reserved parking in a designated student parking area in the north lot of the Chester E. Peters Rec Complex. The student parking was developed in conjunction with the Student Governing Association and K-State Athletics, and the area includes designated tailgating locations for each parking stall. Students can learn more by visiting www.kstatesports.com/students.

Willie’s Meal Deal

A new budget-friendly concessions option is available to fans this season with the $10 Willie’s Meal Deal at Grab-N-Go locations around the stadium. The meal includes a hot dog, chips, cookie, and a can of soda or a bottle of water. Willie’s Meal Deal can be found at credit-card-only tents located in the southwest corner near Willie’s Fun Zone and outside Section 27 in the northeast part of the stadium, and the north stand on the east side view level.

BACK FOR 2022:

Team Arrival

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and meet in the west parking lot to welcome the team on gameday. Join the Pride of Wildcatland, Willie the Wildcat, and K-State Cheer and Classy Cats approximately two-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff to high-five your favorite players as they enter the stadium. This Saturday’s team arrival is scheduled at approximately 3:40 p.m.

Willie’s Fun Zone

Located inside the stadium’s Gate D on the Cox Plaza behind Sections 10-11 is Willie’s Fun Zone, where young fans can enjoy inflatable games and activities. Stop by before kickoff to meet Willie the Wildcat (two hours prior to kickoff), get your face painted, take a family photo, and win prizes. Willie’s Fun Zone is open two hours prior to kickoff through the end of halftime.

Beer Gardens

Back for another season is the fan-favorite Powercat Porch beer garden located in the southeast corner of the stadium. The north and south tailgate terraces on the west side will also continue to serve beer and margaritas.

Reserved Tailgating Locations

Fans can purchase official tailgate locations on the northeast lawn or near the Intercollegiate Rowing Center through RevelXP, K-State’s official tailgate partner. Visit www.revelxp.com/kstate to learn more about their all-inclusive packages.

Digital Ticketing

K-State Athletics transitioned to digital tickets during the 2020 season, giving fans a convenient and flexible way to cheer on the Wildcats. Fans can manage their tickets through the K-State Sports app, including transferring tickets to friends and family. Visit www.kstatesports.com/digitaltickets for all the details.

Chairback Seats

Current season ticket holders are able to purchase chairback seats for their Bill Snyder Family Stadium seat. Wildcat Seats will also be available at Gate B & E on a per-game basis for $10 each; cash or credit card will be accepted for these purchases.

Group Ticket Opportunities

A great idea for birthday parties, business outings, club activities or just for fun, group ticket rates start at only 12+ people. To arrange a group outing or gather more information, call 1.800.221.CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/groups.