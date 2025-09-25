Family Weekend Features First Concert

KWU Music will launch its 2025-26 concert season Friday night, as numerous ensembles participate in a collage concert in Sams Chapel.

According to the school, six different ensembles will perform. They include:

Wesleyan Chorale

Philharmonic Choir

String Orchestra

Percussion Ensemble

Wind Ensemble

Jazz Ensemble

All take to the stage, performing works that range from a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” (Wesleyan Chorale), to Ivan Trevino’s “Watercolor Sun” (Jazz Ensemble) to Robert Smith’s “When Summer Takes Flight” (Wind Ensemble).

Friday’s concert is part of KWU’s Family Weekend, a three-day event offering opportunities for families to engage with their student’s KWU experience.

View a full schedule at https://www.kwu.edu/about/events/family-weekend-2025/.