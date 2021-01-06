Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 31 °

Family Video Closing All Locations

Metrosource News / Todd PittengerJanuary 6, 2021

One of the last places to rent movies is closing its doors. Family Video says it will close 250 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Family Video, which opened in 1978, was once the largest video rental store in the Midwest.  It grew to 800 locations and lasted ten years longer than Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video. It fell off because of the rise of streaming services and other at-home entertainment options.

Individual stores are now selling their remaining movies, video games, CBD products, and store fixtures and will close once they are gone.

Family Video has nearly 30 locations across Kansas, including one in Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Family Video Closing All Locations

One of the last places to rent movies is closing its doors. Family Video says it will close 250 stor...

January 6, 2021 Comments

Nearly All Saline County Vaccines A...

Top News

January 6, 2021

Moran To Vote For Electoral College...

Kansas News

January 6, 2021

All-Around Effort Leads No. 6 Kansa...

Sports News

January 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Family Video Closing All ...
January 6, 2021Comments
Moran To Vote For Elector...
January 6, 2021Comments
$65 Million Will Kick Sta...
January 5, 2021Comments
Kansas Exceeds Goal of 1 ...
January 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices