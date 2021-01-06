Family Video Closing All Locations

One of the last places to rent movies is closing its doors. Family Video says it will close 250 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Family Video, which opened in 1978, was once the largest video rental store in the Midwest. It grew to 800 locations and lasted ten years longer than Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video. It fell off because of the rise of streaming services and other at-home entertainment options.

Individual stores are now selling their remaining movies, video games, CBD products, and store fixtures and will close once they are gone.

Family Video has nearly 30 locations across Kansas, including one in Salina.