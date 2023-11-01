Family Loses Everything in Fire

A fund has been established to help a Salina family whose home was destroyed by a fire this week. The fire Monday afternoon caused extensive damage.

Firefighters responded to the 600 Block of S. 9th Street for the report of a house on fire and occupants exiting the structure. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire on the 1st floor and extending to the 2nd floor. Crews began fire attack and searching the structure.

The family escaped, but they lost one dog, two adult cats, and a litter of 8 kittens that where almost at adoption age.

The house is a total loss and they did not have any insurance so they are starting over. They got out with the clothes on their backs. They need help starting over from the ground up. From finding a place to live and to clothes for the children and themselves.