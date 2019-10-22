Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 46 °

Family Loses Dog in Fire

KSAL StaffOctober 22, 2019

A family pet dies in a house fire Monday afternoon in Brookville.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a neighbor smelled something burning and called 911 just before 2pm as the house at 210 W. Anderson Street was soon veiled in thick smoke.

A crew from Rural Fire Department #3 was able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes on the block.

Upon arriving at the scene, owners Brian and Sharon Florke told firefighters their dog was inside the house. Deputies report the dog named Gizmo was found in the back of the home and died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire started near an electrical box with older wiring. Damage to the home is estimated at $30,000.

Deputies say the couple was not at home and has been in the process of moving to another house in New Cambria.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Family Loses Dog in Fire

A family pet dies in a house fire Monday afternoon in Brookville. Saline County Undersheriff Bren...

October 22, 2019 Comments

Schedule Announced for K-State’s ...

Sports News

October 22, 2019

2020 Big 12 Football Schedule Annou...

Sports News

October 22, 2019

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/21

Sports News

October 22, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ghost Tours Return to For...
October 22, 2019Comments
Deputies Ready To Take Ba...
October 22, 2019Comments
SPD’s K9 Karma Assi...
October 21, 2019Comments
Shoplifters Caught
October 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH