Family Loses Dog in Fire

A family pet dies in a house fire Monday afternoon in Brookville.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a neighbor smelled something burning and called 911 just before 2pm as the house at 210 W. Anderson Street was soon veiled in thick smoke.

A crew from Rural Fire Department #3 was able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes on the block.

Upon arriving at the scene, owners Brian and Sharon Florke told firefighters their dog was inside the house. Deputies report the dog named Gizmo was found in the back of the home and died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire started near an electrical box with older wiring. Damage to the home is estimated at $30,000.

Deputies say the couple was not at home and has been in the process of moving to another house in New Cambria.