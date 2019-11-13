Salina, KS

Family History Detectives at Library

Amy AdamsNovember 13, 2019

Barbara Mulvihill, an information services librarian at Salina Public Library, will present “Stop Playing Telephone: Separating Fact From Fiction in Family Stories” during Family History Detectives on Nov. 21. The genealogy group will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Prescott Room.

Many families have stories that have been passed down through the generations. Mulvihill will explain how these stories can give you clues on how to research your family and will discuss how to determine which details are simply lore and which are facts. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own family stories to the meeting to be used as examples.

Mulvihill has more than 30 years of experience with genealogy research and has lead personal history recording efforts at the library, including StoryCatchers and an oral history recording project for Kansas Stories of the Vietnam War. She is the recipient of a 2018 Lana Jordan Developing Artist Grant from Salina Arts and Humanities and has published genealogy research in the Heritage Journal of the Texas United Methodist Historical Society and in the Handbook of Texas Women Online of the Texas State Historical Association.

Family History Detectives, formerly known as the Genealogy Club, meets August through November and January through May. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Librarian Barbara Mulvihill at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 234.

