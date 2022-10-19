Family Halloween Event Saturday

For the second year in a row a Salina organization is hosting a good old fashioned Halloween themed event. The Smoky Hills Audubon Society is inviting families to the second annual outdoor Halloween event this Saturday.

According to the organization, the family-oriented Halloween themed event will be outdoors at the 63 acre wildlife sanctuary. Located at 2700 West Stimmel Road, the sanctuary will be the center of activity from 4:30 pm till 9:00.

Families are welcome to bring pumpkins to carve and you are encouraged to leave the mess for the wildlife to eat. Some pumpkins will be available at no charge. A costume contest with prizes awarded will be judged at 6 pm. Hayrack rides through the sanctuary will run continuously during the event and introduce the public to the Sanctuary. They also have 2.5 miles of hiking trails with maps available.

Kim’s food truck will be on site for nourishment.

As the daylight fades, a spooky woodland walk will encourage families to be brave and walk through the woods on the scarry woodland trail. The hayrack ride will drop off and pick families up.

Directions to the sanctuary can be found on Google Maps. Just search for Smoky Hills Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary or look for them on Facebook.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume and take part in the fun.

Smoky Hills Audubon Society photo