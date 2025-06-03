“Family Fun Day” Sunday

A “Family Fun Day” event is planned for Sunday in Salina, and all are invited to attend.

American Legion Post 62’s second Annual Family Fun Day will take place this Sunday at the Post grounds located at 1108 West Crawford St, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The event is open to the general public, and all are welcome to join a day filled with fun, food, music, and family-friendly activities.

Family Fun Day is designed to bring the community together and celebrate the spirit of camaraderie and service that the American Legion represents. Attendees can look forward to:

Live Music & Entertainment

Games and Activities for All Ages

Delicious Food and Refreshments

Veterans’ Resources and Information Booths

Special Activities for Kids

“We’re excited to open our doors once again and welcome families, friends, and neighbors for a day of togetherness and fun,” said Richard Kinney, Event Organizer.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to connect, enjoy great activities, and learn more about the work we do in support of veterans and their families.”

Admission is free, and proceeds will support local veterans’ programs and community initiatives.