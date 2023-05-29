“Family Fun Day” Planned in Bennington

Bennington Family Center is planning a “Bennington Family Fun Day” event, set to take place this Saturday, June 3rd. For over 35 years, this event has offered a day filled with thrilling outdoor activities and wholesome entertainment for the entire community.

According to the organization, the day of fun kicks off at 7:00 AM with onsite registration immediately before a 5K fun run, with the rest of the activities starting at 8:30 in downtown Bennington.

Fun Day will offer a wide range of engaging activities to keep attendees of all ages entertained throughout the day including sports activities like 3-on-3 basketball (advance registration required), a cornhole tournament, and a local FFA chapter-hosted Ag Olympics.

Families and children can enjoy inflatable bounce activities, offering hours of laughter, jumping, and entertainment. These colorful and safe inflatables will create a playful atmosphere, providing children with a memorable experience, along with other children’s activities including a turtle race, cake walk, face painting and more.

Adding to the festivities, an antique tractor show will celebrate our community’s rich farming heritage. Attendees can marvel at the meticulously restored tractors, appreciating the history and craftsmanship behind these iconic machines.

Throughout the day, local vendors will offer a diverse selection of crafts and merchandise, while local restaurants will offer lunch specials for attendees to indulge in while supporting our local businesses.

The highlight of the event will be the much-anticipated parade, featuring floats, sounds, and candy as the community comes together to celebrate Bennington’s spirit. Following the parade, attendees can enjoy a barbecue after making their way to the Bennington PRCA Rodeo. The rodeo promises an evening of adrenaline-pumping action, showcasing professional cowboys and cowgirls competing in thrilling events such as bronc riding, bull riding, roping, and barrel racing. It is an experience not to be missed!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 3 and join them in downtown Bennington for a day filled with outdoor excitement, community spirit, and cherished memories. For more information and updates, please them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/benningtonfundayandparade for information, registration links, and more.