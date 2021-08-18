Salina, KS

Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit against Dental Practice

MetrosourceAugust 18, 2021

The family of a Scott City boy who died during a dental procedure is filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The suit filed on behalf of the family of three-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela was filed yesterday, and the family is seeking in excess of 75-thousand-dollars from each defendant.

Valenzuela died during a procedure at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry in west Wichita on July 6th.

The family’s attorney says medical records show there was inadequate patient ventilation and a compromised airway during the procedure.

