Familiar Face Returns to Bethany

Bethany College is welcoming back a familiar face. Martin Hanifin is returning to the school as Executive Vice President for Strategic Finance.

According to the school, as Executive Vice President Hanifin will work closely with the president to implement strategic financial initiatives as part of the Path to Your Purpose five-year strategic plan to ensure the continued success of Bethany College.

Hanifin brings a wealth of higher education experience to Bethany College. He has served as chief financial and administrative officer for several public and private colleges and universities around the country. Before entering higher education, he held similar positions in state government. Since 2014, he has served as a peer accreditation reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission.

Hanifin is an attorney licensed in Vermont, Colorado, and Oklahoma. He earned his law degree at the University of Virginia, from which he also holds a graduate degree in government and foreign affairs. He holds a graduate degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and earned his undergraduate degree in government at Norwich University, the nation’s oldest private military college.

“I look forward to welcoming Marty back and working with him again. His wealth of experience is a great asset for Bethany College and its students,” says President Elizabeth Mauch.

“Bethany College and the Lindsborg community hold a special place in my heart, I have experienced and seen up close the strong spirit that reaches across class years and truly permeates the buildings and grounds of Bethany College. In the crowded marketplace of higher education, it is downright refreshing to know there remains a place like Bethany where students can obtain a gateway education while enjoying the safety and support of a community that genuinely cares for them and goes out of its way to show it daily. It is a pleasure to once more be a Bethany Swede,” remarks Hanifin.

change to for [HW1]