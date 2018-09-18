Fallen Sedgwick Co. Deputy to be Laid to Rest

A fallen Sedgwick County deputy will be laid to rest. Funeral services for Deputy Robert Kunze III will take place Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Central Community Church at 61-hundred West Maple in Wichita.

A procession to Resthaven cemetery will take place following the service. Kunze was shot and killed Sunday while he was attempting to arrest a suspect near Garden Plain.

Meanwhile, authorities have identified the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Kunze. 29-year-old Robert Greeson was wanted for stealing a truck and larceny involving the theft of a gun.

Kunze was attempting to arrest Greeson when an altercation occurred. Greeson also died during the altercation.

Source: MetroSource News