Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 72 °

Fallen Sedgwick Co. Deputy to be Laid to Rest

MetroSource NewsSeptember 18, 2018

A fallen Sedgwick County deputy will be laid to rest. Funeral services for Deputy Robert Kunze III will take place Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Central Community Church at 61-hundred West Maple in Wichita.

A procession to Resthaven cemetery will take place following the service. Kunze was shot and killed Sunday while he was attempting to arrest a suspect near Garden Plain.

Meanwhile, authorities have identified the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of Kunze. 29-year-old Robert Greeson was wanted for stealing a truck and larceny involving the theft of a gun.

Kunze was attempting to arrest Greeson when an altercation occurred. Greeson also died during the altercation.

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

F150 Stolen at Gas Station

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and tools. According to Captain Paul ...

September 18, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9-17

Sports News

September 18, 2018

Seventh Most Wanted Arrest

Top News

September 18, 2018

Salina Business Hall of Fame New Me...

Top News

September 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

F150 Stolen at Gas Statio...
September 18, 2018Comments
Fallen Sedgwick Co. Deput...
September 18, 2018Comments
Fort Riley Soldier Killed...
September 17, 2018Comments
Ready to Run “Fe For a ...
September 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH