Fallen Officer to Be Escorted Home

A an escort taking a fallen Kansas Police Officer home will pass by Salina as he is escorted back to Hays from Wichita this afternoon.

Hays Police Sgt Scott Heimann was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an escort to include the Kansas law enforcement and larger first responder community, will leave Wichita at approximately noon and travel north on I-135 through Salina. They will continue west out of Salina on I-70 to Exit 157.

The escort will enter the City of Hays via south U.S. 183 turning east on 27th Street. They will continue south on Hall Street, east on 13th Street, north on Vine Street, turning west on 20th Street to conclude at Hays Memorial Chapel, 1906 Pine Street.

During the escort, motorists traveling along this route may experience delays.