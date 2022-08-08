Salina, KS

Fall Youth Bus Pass Program Renewed

Todd PittengerAugust 8, 2022

A popular program which allows youth unlimited rides on Salina public transportation has been renewed.

OCCK Transportation is continuing the Fall Pass for the CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18.

Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Fall Youth Bus Pass for $10.  The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from September 1 to November 30.  Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.  Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Get On & Go Fall Bus Pass is available for purchase online on August 15, 2022, at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up.  They will also be available at the OCCK Transportation office, 340 N. Santa Fe, starting August 15, 2022.

The Fall Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app.  All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.

“We are so excited to continue our Get On & Go program,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK, Inc.  “This program continues to grow in popularity.  We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Fall Youth Bus Pass Program Renewed

