Fall Weather Change Looming

After a couple of more days of unseasonably warm and dry weather, cooler temperatures and chances for soaking rain could be looming.

According to the National Weather Service, unseasonably warm temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday. Windy conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday with extreme fire danger possible. By Wednesday cooler weather, with a possibility showers and storms, is anticipated. Cooler conditions stay in place for Halloween Thursday.

The changing weather pattern will support off-and-on rain and storm chances across Mid-America into early November. There remains quite a bit of uncertainty on where the greatest potential for heavy rainfall could occur.