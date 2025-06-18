Fall Opening For Reimagined Burlington Store

A national discount retailer known for offering low prices on brand name merchandise is planning to have its first Salina location open this fall, featuring the company’s new store design. A Burlington store is being prepared to open in the Mid State Plaza on S. 9th Street.

The company tells KSAL News the Salina location will feature Burlington’s reimagined store layout, and new store logo “Deals. Brands. WOW!” These updates are part of Burlington’s broader initiative to elevate the in-store shopping experience.

All new Burlington stores now open in the refreshed format, featuring organized aisles and bold signage making it easier to navigate the store and get inspiration for the latest must-have trends. While approximately half of the brand’s existing locations have already been converted, the remaining stores are expected to transition to the new format by the end of 2026.

This new Burlington’s store will feature:

Top brands, trends, and tremendous value

Fashionable ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices, including Petites and Plus

Big savings on menswear, inclusive of a wide assortment of Big and Tall

Fresh finds in junior apparel

Comfortable and affordable finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

Must-have beauty and fragrance essentials

Everything for baby that won’t break the bank

Home décor items, perfect for every season and holiday

Pet care and toys

The Salina store is in the hiring process. According to the company, as Burlington continues to expand its footprint, they remain focused on finding great talent to join their growing company. Those interested in joining are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online for a variety of positions.

Burlington will join other existing businesses in the the Mid State Plaza including:

Ashley Furniture

The Buckle

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar Tree

Five Below

Hobby Lobby

Marshall’s

Petco

Ulta

The new Burlington in Salina brings the total number of stores in Kansas to nine. There are more than 1,115 stores open nationwide, with locations in 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. the company says it is proud to offer customers amazing deals on top-quality brands and the chance to find something new every time they shop.

Burlington is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey. The first store opened there in 1924 as Burlington Coat Factory. The company changed its name to Burlington Stores in 2009 to reflect that they sell more than just coats.

The Salina Burlington Store will be located in the Mid State Plaza in the storefront formerly occupied by Big Lots, which closed in late 2024. The specific Fall opening date will be announced at a later time.