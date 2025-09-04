Fall-Like First Friday

By Todd Pittenger September 4, 2025

Fall-like weather will usher in the September First Friday in Downtown Salina.

This latest First Friday event will feature late shopping at over a dozen businesses, till 7 PM. They include:

  • Salina Selfie Station
  • Familia Toys
  • Salina Art Center
  • Poppy & Vine
  • Red Fern Booksellers
  • Baron Mushmouse
  • Flipping Fabulous
  • Eccentricity
  • Sanity Boutique
  • On the Pot
  • Blushe Boutique
  • Kid’s Creative Corner
  • Country Seasons

There will be artist receptions at 4 locations. They include:

  • Greater Salina Community Foundation, United Building 8th Floor,  4pm – 6pm
  • A Work in Progress Yoga Studios, 218 E Walnut, 4pm – 6pm
  • Peaceful A+Body Wellness Retreat, 148 S Santa Fe, 5pm – 7pm
  • Salina Art Center, 242 S Santa Fe,  5pm – 7pm

Other events include:

  • “King Midas and” will be preforming in Campbell Plaza.
  • Artisan of the Month is Suru from Suru’s Garden – Red Fern Booksellers
  • “Treehouse” live music at Red Fern Booksellers

Everyone is invited to bring their friends and family for a night of community, creativity, and celebration in the heart of Salina.

On the First Friday of every month, April – October Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.

 

 