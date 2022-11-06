Fall Leaf Collection Begins Monday

The City of Salina is preparing for its annual leaf collection effort, which begins on Monday.

According to the city, General Services/Streets staff will begin conducting its annual curbside leaf collection from November 7th to December 31st, weather permitting. As the weeks progress, updates will be provided to keep everyone properly informed.

Included below are the participant guidelines in order to help staff collect all of the leaves set out by the public this season.

Participant Guidelines and Information: