Fall Fix-Up is Saturday

Volunteers willing to put in a half-day of work are being recruited to help make Salina a better place to live. People of all ages are needed to roll up their sleeves and tackle a variety of community service projects during the annual Fall Fix-Up effort.

Fall Fix-Up is a community-wide clean-up day, this Saturday October 14th, from 8AM till Noon.

Fall Fix-Up is organized by the Salina Friends of the River organization. It’s a volunteer-driven community cleanup project that will span various locations throughout Salina. Organizers tell KSAL News they need about 120 volunteers.

According to the organization, they encourage all enthusiastic volunteers to join them at the designated worksites listed below. Please come dressed in weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes, as you may get a bit dirty during the activities. While tools will be provided, we kindly request that you bring your own gloves. For child volunteers aged 12 and under, please ensure they are accompanied by an adult.

Here are the volunteer sites along with brief descriptions of the tasks to be undertaken:

ASHBY HOUSE – 150 S. 8th St.

Project: Campus clean-up & landscaping

CHDO – Corner of Hamilton & N. 9th St.

Project: Scraping, painting and yard work

North Town – Corner of N. 9th St. & N Broadway Blvd.

Project: Landscaping at 5-Corners

North Town – Corner of Hamilton & N. 9th St.

Project: Painting front porches

Salina Downtown – 112-114 S. Santa Fe Ave. (between Strand Plaza & Barolo Grille back patios)

Project: Clear 46 planters & add mulch

Salina Food Bank – 255 S. Chicago

Project: Mulching garden beds, relocating a tree & preparing holiday bags

Salina Rescue Mission – 1716 Summers Rd.

Project: Organizing storage, paint, landscaping & gardening

Smoky Hill River – 570 YMCA Dr. (YMCA parking lot)

Project: Cleaning up trash along the Smoky Hill River

The Temple – 336 S. Santa Fe Ave. (enter via the north red door)

Project: Clean the theatre & paint the kitchen

Fall Fix-Up is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.