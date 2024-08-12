Fall Bus Program to Continue

Because it continues to be so well-received, Salina area public transportation is continuing its fall “Get On & Go” program for area youth.

According to OCCK Transportation, youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Fall Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from September 1 to November 30. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses. Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.

The Get On & Go Fall Bus Pass is available for purchase online beginning August 15th at www.salinacitygo.com and Buy A Pass, with options for pick up. They will also be available at the OCCK Transportation office, 340 N. Santa Fe.

The Fall Pass will also be available digitally in the Token Transit app. All OCCK Transportation services have a digital fare option.

“We are so excited to continue our Get On & Go program,” said Trell Grinter, Transportation Director for OCCK, Inc. “This program continues to grow in popularity. We are helping kids navigate around Salina, participate in activities and community events, while using public transit, which means learning important life skills while gaining freedom and independence.”

_ _ _

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.