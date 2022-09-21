After being limited the past couple of years by the pandemic, the Fall Apple Day Festival returns to Fort Riley this weekend. The festival, which is free and open to the public, is the largest annual event at Fort Riley and serves as the military installation’s open house. The festival is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The military post says community members are invited to meet their Army through various attractions including helicopter and tank displays, military working dog demonstrations, explosive ordnance demonstrations, Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard demonstrations, musical performances, kid-friendly activities and apple pie sales from the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley. Food concessions, information and vendor booths will also be available.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of parking at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Ave., just off Huebner Road. Signage will direct to the nearby festival grounds at Artillery Parade Field. Attractions and demonstrations will be located throughout Historic Main Post, Fort Riley: Artillery Parade Field, Tuttle Park, Sturgis Field, and Cavalry Parade Field. No pets or outside alcohol are allowed at the festival.

The installation is open to the public for this event. Visitors who do not have a valid DoD ID will require a pass. Anyone can apply online ahead of time at https://pass.aie.army.mil/riley, or can get a pass the day of the event by stopping by the Visitor Control Center (VCC) located just outside Henry Gate, exit 301, I-70. The VCC will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information regarding accessing Fort Riley, please visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/visitor-info.

A full schedule and map of Fall Apple Day is available on Fort Riley’s website, https://home.army.mil/riley.