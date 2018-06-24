Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 65 °

Falcons Take Second at Hooper Showcase, Fall for First Time

Pat StrathmanJune 24, 2018

The perfect season is over.

Salina was held to two hits, suffered from four errors, and was unable to capitalize in a 2-1 defeat to Emporia in the Hooper Showcase championship. The Falcons lost for the first time in 2018, bringing their mark to 19-1.

Both Salina knocks came in the opening stanza. Center fielder Zach Farmer led off with a single, followed by a RBI double by second baseman Brogen Richardson. Pitcher Richard Davis was plunked with the next plate appearance, but catcher Ryan Dix grounded into a double play, ending the frame.

Emporia’s offense wasn’t much better, racking up just four hits. The comeback in the second inning was fueled by four Salina miscues that resulted in two runs for Emporia.

The Falcons’ best chance to tie up the game was in the third inning. Left fielder Layne Haddock was hit by a pitch and pinch hitter Ethan Kickhaefer and Dix drew walks to juice the bags with two down. Third basemen Cason Long placed the bat on the ball, but grounded out to close the inning.

Pitching was on display as both tossers were excellent. Emporia’s Eric Hertlein went 6 2/3, allowing two hits and walking six on 108 pitches. Salina’s Richard Davis threw 80 pitches, giving up four hits with three strikeouts.

Semifinal – Salina 10, Newton 6

Trailing 6-3, Salina exploded for seven runs in the fifth. Ryan Dix was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs. Zach Farmer and Ethan Kickhaefer had two RBI each. Brayden Pavey went 3-for-3 with a run scored.

Quarterfinal – Salina 5, Hutchinson 2

Down 2-1 in the second, Salina plated five runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Ben Driver went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Farmer, Haddock and Richardson had RBI knocks. Cade Sterrett had four innings of three-hit ball, giving up two runs and striking out eight. Brady McAfee tossed three frames, allowing just two hits and picking up four K’s.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Falcons Show No Rust, Start Hooper Showcase w...

June 23, 2018 7:55 am

Falcons Stay Flawless with Sweep of Concordia

June 14, 2018 9:08 am

Falcons Stay Perfect, Claim Sam Ellis Classic...

June 11, 2018 7:36 am

Salina Falcons Push Record to 6-0 After Sweep...

June 6, 2018 7:37 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Falcons Take Second at Hooper Showc...

The perfect season is over. Salina was held to two hits, suffered from four errors, and was unabl...

June 24, 2018 Comments

KC Undone by Big Inning, Loses Fina...

Sports News

June 24, 2018

Royals Can’t Hang on Late, Fa...

Sports News

June 24, 2018

Kansas GOP Gubernatorial Candidates...

Top News

June 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Police Still Seeking Miss...
June 22, 2018Comments
Teen Arrested in Stolen T...
June 22, 2018Comments
Police: Don’t Leave...
June 22, 2018Comments
Puddle of Mudd, Saliva Co...
June 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH