Falcons Stay Flawless with Sweep of Concordia

The 2018 home opener went exactly like the previous games of the season: perfectly.

Richard Davis picked up his third win, Zach Farmer scored four runs, and the Salina Falcons pushed their flawless record to 13-0 after 6-0 and 10-5 victories over Concordia at Dean Evans Stadium. Salina now has five shutouts on the year.

Davis was the shining star in the opener. The Ell-Saline product lasted for all seven innings, striking out a whopping 11 batters with just six hits given up. Farmer was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Ryan Dix picked up two hits resulting in two RBI.

The nightcap was far from pretty as both teams combined for 10 errors. Six of the 10 runs for Salina were aided by wild pitches and errors. Salina plated every run in the first four frames.

The Falcons received a scare in the fifth when Concordia cut the deficit in half with a pair of runs. The damage could have been worse as Concordia had runners on second and third with two down. Seth Catania forced a grounder back to mound, ending the inning.

Catania picked up the victory by tossing 3 1/3, giving up five hits, two runs and striking out four. Dix was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Kade Stover and Brayden Pavey recorded RBI knocks.

Salina has a solid break before its next doubleheader. The Falcons welcome Buhler at Dean Evans Stadium. First pitch on Monday is at 6 pm.