Falcons Settle for Split with Great Bend

Salina picked up its first home victory of the season, blasting Great Bend 11-5. This came after a 5-2 defeat to the Chiefs, giving the Falcons a split at Dean Evans Stadium.

In the opener, the Falcons had numerous chances to set the tone for a potential sweep, but they left 12 runners stranded for the game. Great Bend struck first, getting a pair of runs in the top of the third. Colin Hall opened the scoring with a fielder’s choice, right before an RBI single by Joey Soupiset.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Salina loaded the bases with one out. Brogen Richardson started the frame with a single to right, stole second, and advanced to third after a hit by Cason Long. Javon Suarez was then hit by a pitch from reliever Alex Schremmer. Schremmer settled in, forcing consecutive popups.

Zach Isaacson brought in the two runs off a single in the seventh, but time ran out as Schremmer earned the save. Soupiset picked up the win, tossing four innings, giving up two hits, four walks and striking out four. Richardson was 3-for-3 with a run scored.

The offense had no problems producing in the nightcap, although Great Bend took an early 2-0 advantage. Salina answered with three runs off four hits in the bottom of the first. Long recorded an RBI single with Isaacson delivering with another two-RBI single.

Salina took control of the game with eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Great Bend aided Salina with six errors in the two frames. Sheldon Perez brought in a run off a fielder’s choice. Jovan Suarez followed with an RBI single in the fourth.

The fifth featured a two-RBI triple by Jason Duong and a two-RBI single by Brogen Richardson. Richardson, Duong and Isaacson all had multiple RBI. Cade Hannert earned the win, coming in for Hunter Whittecar in the third. Hannert lasted four innings, coughing up three hits, three runs, two walks and striking out two on 62 pitches.

Salina heads to Newton next on June 14th before hosting Newton for two on June 16th.