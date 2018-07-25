Falcons Pummel Newton to Open State Tournament

After going 28-2 in the regular season, the Salina Falcons wanted to make sure teams in Emporia knew the posting wasn’t a fluke.

Message received.

Salina plated six runs in the opening frame, starter Zach Farmer stymied Newton’s bats, and the Falcons stomped the Knights 14-0 in four innings to start the Class-AAA state tournament at Soden’s Grove. The Falcons are trying to win state for the first time since 2007.

The entire Salina batting lineup saw action in the first frame. Farmer ignited the explosion, recording a single and coming around to score on a wild pitch. First baseman Ethan Kickhaefer and outfielder Ben Driver each drove in a run later in the inning.

That would be Driver’s only hit of the night, but he ended up 1-for-1 with three RBI, two walks and a run scored. Layne Haddock was 1-for-2 with three RBI. Brogen Richardson plated two runs, going 1-for-3.

While the offense was efficient, Farmer stole the spotlight. Out of the 13 batters he faced, Farmer struck out seven, including three-straight punch outs in the third. The only hit given up was a single in the second with the second base runner reaching first after a walk.

Salina’s next test is Leavenworth at 12:15 pm Thursday. Leavenworth fell to Pittsburg 14-6 on Wednesday.