Falcons Move to State Semifinals

The Salina Falcons are not going home yet.

Starter Cade Sterrett tossed a three-hitter, the offense took advantage of Pittsburg miscues, and the Falcons finished pool play undefeated with an 11-1 victory. Salina went 3-0 in the pool-play portion of the Class AAA state tournament and now plays in the semifinals on Saturday at 10 am.

With one out in the third, Salina drew two walks and received a single from outfielder Zach Farmer to load the bags. The five runs scored were from two plunked batters, a fielder’s choice, an error and two walks.

That wasn’t the case in the sixth as second baseman Brogen Richardson doubled in Layne Haddock. Designated hitter Brady McAfee followed with a two-RBI single. Cason Long and Brayden Pavey each drove in two runs as well.

On the hill, Sterrett faced zero resistance. On 91 pitches, he gave up just three hits, one run while striking out five.