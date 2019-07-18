Salina, KS

Falcons Draw No. 2 Seed in Zone Tournament

Pat StrathmanJuly 18, 2019

After completing the 2019 regular season, the Salina Falcons are gearing up for a run at another state tournament appearance.

Salina drew the No. 2 seed in the American Legion Class AAA, Zone 1 Tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Falcons face the winner of the three-six matchup, featuring Great Bend and Hutchinson. The Falcons play on Saturday at 7:30.

Salina goes into the tournament with a 20-10 record. The Falcons won six of their last seven in the regular season, including a pair of 1-0 victories over top seed Hays.

Salina Hawks Qualify for State

Salina defeated Newton 17-10 in the Class A, Zone 3 finals to advance to the state tournament July 24 at Lake Shawnee Park in Topeka.

Tied 10-10, Salina outscored Newton 7-o in the last two innings of play.

Jayton Mathi went 4-for-5 with three RBI. Jarrett Pittenger did the same with four RBI. Pittenger had two singles, a double and a triple.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

