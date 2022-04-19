Fake Temporary Tag Leads to Arrests

Two Salina men have been arrested after the search for one led to the other.

Joshua Quested, 34, and Zachariah Humphreys, 35, were taken into custody on Sunday.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 12:23 a.m., an officer spotted a green Ford Expedition in the 300 block of E. Mulberry that looked to have a fabricated temporary tag. The print was much smaller than a usual tag, to the point where it was unreadable.

The back window of the vehicle was missing, and the officer noticed the driver was trying to hide his face from the officer.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver kept going. Forrester said a pursuit happened all over central and west Salina, with speeds reaching 60 mph.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually entered a utility access road at Kiowa and Cheyenne, going through several fences and a backyard clothesline in the process. The vehicle was then disabled after hitting a tree. The driver fled on foot, and a 36-year-old female passenger approached police saying she had tried to get the driver to stop several times.

Shortly after, an alarm was set off at a house in the 1300 block of Cheyenne. That’s where the driver, identified as Quested, was found and arrested after trying to run out the back door. He was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of the arrest.

Forrester said police then found Humphreys hiding in the house, and it was found that he had pending charges in his name. He was also arrested.

Quested is facing requested charges including flee and elude, kidnapping, obstruction and damage to property among additional drug charges and traffic violations.