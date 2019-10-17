Fake Checks and Texts

A construction company contacted authorities this week after discovering scammers were using fake business checks with his logo.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that the owner of Frisbie Construction, 7793 E K4 Highway told investigators they have changed bank accounts and banking practices after they discovered scammers sent fake Frisbie checks to businesses in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Florida along with a text number for contact and instruction purposes.

The company lost no money in the scheme.

Area law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate several strands of check fraud schemes over the past couple of weeks.