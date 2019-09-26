Fake Cash for Real Change

Salina Police are looking for a thirty-something white female who spent Tuesday using phony money to make purchases and walk away with money from the cash register.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, a dark haired woman in a white top, red checked skirt and long black socks used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy some gummy bears, lighter and a couple of toy guns at Ace Hardware, 3215 S. Broadway around 11:15am. She took the merchandise and $66 in change and left, only to show up at Noon at the Casey’s at 215 W. Crawford with another fake $100 to purchase fuel. The clerk gave her back $80 in change.

Next, the same suspect used a phony $100 bill to open an account and purchase a couple of vinyl records at CD Tradepost, 2342 Planet Avenue and got back $56 in change in that illegal exchange.

The suspect is described as a white female with dark hair, about 5-feet-11-inches tall, 150 pounds and in her early 30’s.