Fake $100 for Gum

Salina Police are looking for a suspect who took a baggie full of suspected counterfeit cash and bought a pack of gum with a fake $100.

Police report a surveillance video from Casey’s at 215 W. Crawford shows a black, bald male who is about 5-foot 10 to 6-foot tall in sunglasses pass the counterfeit $100 on January 10 around 10:45am and walk out with the change.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says it is not the same suspect they want to speak to in connection to a counterfeit $50 used at Salina’s Target on January 5.