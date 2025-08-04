“Fairadise” Fades Off Into Sunset

Four days of “Fairadise” faded off into the sunset Sunday evening. A re-imagined Tri-Rivers Fair wrapped up four days of agriculture-related activities and fun.

Traditionally held during the first full week of August, the fair this year is taking place a week earlier, over a streamlined four-day Thursday – Sunday schedule. That turned out to be a good thing, with below normal summer temperatures throughout the event.

For the first time this year the fair had a theme. “Fairadise”, and sticking with the theme an “Inflatable Island”, a brand-new experience featuring a huge lineup of inflatables. It proved to be popular with the kids. It took the place of a traditional carnival.

Among other things there was also three nights of live music. “Bands and Beer” featured three nights of live music, cold drinks, and good vibes under the stars.

Though there were changes, many of the beloved traditions stayed the same. Things like 4-H and open-class exhibits, livestock shows, the demolition derby, live entertainment, a parade, delicious fair food, and family-friendly attractions were all part of the event.

There is still one event left, The Tri-Rivers Fair Demolition Derby will be held Sunday, August 10th, at the Salina Speedway.

Once everything is wrapped up, organizers will look back and evaluate the 2025 fair as they begin to make plans for next year’s event.