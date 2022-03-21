Fair Housing Seminar Planned in Salina

A seminar dealing with the issue of fair housing is planned in Salina.

According to the City of Salina, in celebration of National Fair Housing Month, the City’s Community Relations Division will hold its Annual Fair Housing Seminar on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 the Midway. The event is sponsored by Salina Regional Health Center, Hutton Corporation, Great Plains Association of Realtors and Salina Family Healthcare Center.

The Seminar is a full-day educational opportunity for tenants, landlords, property managers, realtors, attorneys, social workers, service providers and all other individuals interested in learning about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act. Guest speakers include: Teresa Baker of Topeka’s Housing and Credit Counseling; Michelle Ewert of Washburn Law; Dr. John Fliter, Jr. of Kansas State University; and Claudette Humphrey of Catholic Charities. Topics will cover Civil Rights in History, the Fair Housing Act and Predatory Lending. The Seminar also includes a panel of local accessibility advocates to discuss tools to help with reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities.

The Fair Housing Seminar is pending accreditation for continuous education credits for attorneys, social workers, and realtors. Total amount of available credits should be determined by Friday, April 15. To view the status of available credits visit the Fair Housing Seminar website or call the Community Relations Division. CEU credits for social workers have an additional fee of $20. There are no additional fees for continuous educational credits for attorneys and realtors.

The registration fee is $30 per attendee with lunch provided. Registration forms are available online or in the Community Relations Division office at the City-County Building. Completed registration forms and payments should be mailed or dropped off by April 15, 2022, to the Salina Community Relations Division, 300 W. Ash, Room 101, Salina, KS 67401. At this time credit cards cannot be accepted as a form of payment for this event.

For more information, call (785) 309-5745 or visit www.salina-ks.gov/fairhousingseminar.