Fair Housing Seminar Planned in Salina

A seminar dealing with the issue of fair housing is planned in Salina. The full-day educational event will include presentations on fair housing, the violence against women act, and reasonable accommodations.

According to the City of Salina, in celebration of National Fair Housing Month, the Community Relations Division will hold its Annual Fair Housing Seminar on Friday, April 26th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.

The Seminar is a full-day educational opportunity for tenants, landlords, property managers, realtors, attorneys, social workers, service providers and all other individuals interested in learning about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act. Guest speakers include: Michelle Ewert, Washburn Law Professor; Nate Johnson, Counsel for the City of Wichita; Tony Hawks, attorney with Norton Wasserman Jones & Kelly; Lucas Allison, attorney with Kansas Legal Services; Michael P. Seng, University of Illinois Chicago Law Professor; and Steve Tomkowiak, Executive Director for the Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit. Topics will cover: Basics of Fair Housing, Reasonable Accommodations, Kansas Landlord-Tenant Law for Tenants and Landlords, Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Updates, and Fair Housing for Realtors, Lenders and Appraisers.

The Fair Housing Seminar is pending accreditation for continuing education credits for attorneys, social workers, and realtors. To view the status of available credits visit the Fair Housing Seminar website or call the Community Relations Division. CEU credits for social workers have an additional fee of $20. There are no additional fees for continuous educational credits for attorneys and realtors.

The registration fee is $30 per attendee with lunch provided. Registration forms are available online or in the Community Relations Division office at the City-County Building. Completed registration forms and payments should be mailed or dropped off by April 12, 2024, to the Salina Community Relations Division, 300 W. Ash, Room 101, Salina, KS 67401.