Fair Housing Seminar Planned in Salina

A seminar dealing with the issue of fair housing is planned in Salina.

According to the City of Salinahe 2, t023 Fair Housing Seminar is scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Doors open at 8 am and the event will begin at 8:45 am. Registration fee is $30, lunch and snacks will be provided. Continuous Education Credits are pending for attorneys, realtors and social workers. CEU credits for social workers have an additional fee of $20. Fees are due by April 14, 2023.

Speakers include: Gary Kirkman of U.S. Housing Consultants; Viraj Amin of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Lance Cochran of Kennedy Berkley; Casey Johnson and Corinne Petrik of Kansas Legal Services; and Deborah Bayless of Center for Conflict Resolution.

Topics include: Basics of Fair Housing; Prohibited Acts; Reasonable Accommodations and Emotional Support Animals; Kansas Residential Landlord-Tenant Act and the Eviction Process; Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and Sexual Harassment; Kansas Legal Services & Litigation Updates; and Alternative Solutions: Mediation and the Eviction Task Force.

The Seminar is a full-day educational opportunity for tenants, landlords, property managers, realtors, attorneys, social workers, service providers and all other individuals interested in learning about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

For more information visit www.salina-ks.gov/fairhousingseminar.