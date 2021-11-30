Facility Construction Projects to Alter Basketball Parking

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With construction beginning on the new Indoor Football practice facility and the Morgan Family Arena, parking for Men’s and Women’s basketball games at Bramlage Coliseum will be impacted starting with Wednesday’s game against UAlbany.

Fans who park on the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, where the football practice facility is being constructed, will be required to enter Gate 8 off Kimball Avenue and directed south around the construction site to areas set aside as Reserved Parking for Ahearn Fund donors, ADA or VIP/General Admission. Once that area of the parking lot is filled, all other available parking will be to the north of the construction zone.

The new Morgan Family Arena for volleyball will be built on the site formerly known as “Cat Town” just to the north of the Brandeberry Indoor Complex along Jack Hartman Drive. When construction begins next week, Gate 1 will be closed and all traffic entering and exiting the West Lot off of College Avenue will be directed to enter at Gate 3, across from Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

Construction of these projects will impact basketball parking for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

