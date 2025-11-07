Facebook Friend Scams a Friend for 4K

A Salina man was bilked out of $4,000 after a woman he met on Facebook scammed him.

According to Captain Jim Feldman, the 65-year-old victim told authorities he began a friendship online with the thief in early October. This week she told him she had inherited $1.6 million dollars and wanted to share some of her good fortune with him.

The scheme then took a new turn as a man claiming to be an attorney contacted him and explained to collect some of the windfall – he would need to pay some upfront fees to help with the legal paperwork.

The two thieves convinced the victim to use Apple gift cards to send them $4,000 to seal the deal and receive the money.

The man contacted Salina Police after realizing he’d been scammed.