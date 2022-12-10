“Face of Conklin Cars” Remembered

The man who was known as “the face of Conklin Cars” is being remembered. Scott Conklin passed away on Thursday in Hutchinson.

Conklin graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1978 and Kansas University with a Bachelors of Business Administration. He grew up working in the family business, Conklin Cars, started by his grandfather.

After graduating from KU, Conklin returned to Hutchinson to work in the family business alongside his father and brothers, becoming a partner in 1982. though never becoming comfortable with the attention that brought.

Conklin served in various ways in the community, most recently serving on the board of the Hutchinson YMCA. While the family had a dealership location in Kansas City, MO, he served as president on MainCor, a revitalization and economic development board in the area. Gardening was a passion of Scott’s; he loved all kinds of plants and landscaping. Scott was an active member of Grace Bible Church, Hutchinson, where he led the ministry of Grace for Orphans. The church was where he most desired to serve due to his strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Scott was proceeded in death by his father, Stuart “Joe” Conklin, Jr.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Grace Bible Church, 1221 E. 33rd, Hutchinson. Private family burial will take place following the service in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary.