FAA Glitch Not Felt in Salina

Jeff GarretsonJanuary 11, 2023

Flights out of the Salina Airport ran on time Wednesday following a nationwide delay for air travelers.

The Department of Transportation is investigating what led to Wednesday’s FAA computer glitch that grounded all commercial flights for a short time.

Tim Rogers, Executive Director at the Salina Airport Authority joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the computer system linked to the cancellations and delays.

 

The outage to the system known as the ‘Notice to Air Missions’ remains under review as part of the FAA’s safety information tools for flight crews.

