Eyes of World on Ike, Abilene

By Jeff Garretson May 30, 2025

Next week, the free world will once again turn its eyes to Abilene, Kansas and the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home of Ike.

A string of events are scheduled to commemorate the Allied invasion at Normandy that ultimately led to victory over Nazi Germany 81-years ago.

Todd Arrington Director, Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at the life and death decisions General Eisenhower was making on the eve of Operation Overlord.

 

Coming up Friday, June 6 at 2pm the center will host “Winning the War” Film Screening & Panel to examine the legacy of Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman as it relates to their leadership during WWII and decisive roles in ending the war.

Saturday, June 7 – 4 to 9:30pm it’s Symphony at Sunset Annual D-Day Commemoration Concert. This meaningful outdoor concert held on the beautiful campus grounds held the first Saturday in June is in partnership with the Salina Symphony.

Saturday, June 14 – 2pm, it’s the Director’s Screening of “Running Towards the Fire: A War Correspondent’s Story”
The event is a chance to mark the Army’s 250th birthday and meet the producer of an award-winning documentary about the heroic sacrifices of American and Allied troops in the Normandy invasion.