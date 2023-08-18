Extreme Heat to Settle in

Dangerous extreme heat will settle into the the area beginning this weekend. Forecasters say the central U.S., including a large area of Kansas, is in for the hottest weather of the summer the next few days.

An excessive heat watch encompassing most of the Sunflower State is set to go into effect Saturday. It is set to remain in effect through at least Tuesday. The watch comes as forecasters expect daily highs to hover well over 100 degrees.

Record to near record temperatures are possible. Here are the daily anticipated high temperatures, and the record high for each day:

Saturday – Expected High 110 – Record High 111 in 1936

Sunday – Expected High 110 – Record High 106 in 2003

Monday – Expected High 108 – Record High 108 in 1922

Tuesday – Expected High 107 -Record High 106 in 1918

Wednesday – Expected High 106 – Record High 108 in 1936

Thursday – Expected High 105 – Record High 111 in 1936