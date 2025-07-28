Extreme Heat to Begin Week, Cooler Weather Coming

After a few more days of dangerous heat, to begin the week, cooler and wetter conditions are expected by the weekend. Many locations will see highs only in the 70s and 80s by Thusday and Friday.

Prior to the arrival of the cooler weather, dangerous heat is expected as heat indices are forecast to climb into the 105 to 110 degree range. The week will start off hot with the extreme heat both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours.

A cold front is expected on Wednesday night, bringing rain and much cooler temperatures for the end of the week.