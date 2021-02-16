Extreme Cold Alters Basketball Schedules

Extreme cold conditions has changed high school basketball schedules:
- Monday’s Ell-Saline at Inman doubleheader – POSTPONED with no makeup date at this time
- Monday’s Ellsworth at Sacred Heart boys game – CANCELED
- Monday’s Garden Plain at Abilene boys game – CANCELED
- Monday’s Ellinwood at Southeast of Saline doubleheader – POSTPONED to Monday, February 22
- Monday’s St. John’s Tipton at Bennington doubleheader – CANCELED
- Tuesday’s Valley Center at Salina Central doubleheader – POSTPONED to Thursday, February 18
- Tuesday’s Campus at Salina South doubleheader – POSTPONED; girls game moved to Monday, February 22 at 7 pm, boys game has been CANCELED
- Tuesday’s Hoisington at Smoky Valley doubleheader – POSTPONED to Thursday, February 18
- Tuesday’s Sacred Heart at Beloit doubleheader – POSTPONED to Thursday, February 18
- Tuesday’s Minneapolis at Republic County doubleheader – POSTPONED to Monday, February 22
- Tuesday’s Southeast of Saline at Ellsworth doubleheader – CANCELED
- Tuesday’s Rural Vista at Hartford doubleheader – CANCELED