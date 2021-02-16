Salina, KS

Extreme Cold Alters Basketball Schedules

Pat StrathmanFebruary 16, 2021

Extreme cold conditions has changed high school basketball schedules:

  • Monday’s Ell-Saline at Inman doubleheader – POSTPONED with no makeup date at this time
  • Monday’s Ellsworth at Sacred Heart boys game – CANCELED
  • Monday’s Garden Plain at Abilene boys game – CANCELED
  • Monday’s Ellinwood at Southeast of Saline doubleheader – POSTPONED to Monday, February 22
  • Monday’s St. John’s Tipton at Bennington doubleheader – CANCELED
  • Tuesday’s Valley Center at Salina Central doubleheader – POSTPONED to Thursday, February 18
  • Tuesday’s Campus at Salina South doubleheader – POSTPONED; girls game moved to Monday, February 22 at 7 pm, boys game has been CANCELED
  • Tuesday’s Hoisington at Smoky Valley doubleheader – POSTPONED to Thursday, February 18
  • Tuesday’s Sacred Heart at Beloit doubleheader – POSTPONED to Thursday, February 18
  • Tuesday’s Minneapolis at Republic County doubleheader – POSTPONED to Monday, February 22
  • Tuesday’s Southeast of Saline at Ellsworth doubleheader – CANCELED
  • Tuesday’s Rural Vista at Hartford doubleheader – CANCELED

